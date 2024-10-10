TikTok star Felicia Osei turned many heads online when she dropped beautiful photos to mark her birthday on October 10, 2024

She rocked a blue outfit with a thigh-high cut, a 360 frontal lace wig, and heavy makeup as she posed beautifully in the kitchen

Actress Tracey Boakye, music producer Kurl Songx, and several others celebrated Felicia on her birthday in the comments section

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei celebrated her birthday in style in a blue gown, heavy makeup, and beautiful hair on October 10, 2024.

Felicia Osei celebrates her birthday in a blue gown. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Felicia Osei marks her birthday

Felicia Osei took to her social media pages to share beautiful pictures of herself slaying in her blue gown. The outfit had a thigh-high cut, with the top part section designed with a floral ball.

The outfit flaunted her bosom, covered with a see-through mesh that matched her skin tone. The neckline had pearl-like ensembles that made her sparkle.

She styled her look by wearing opera gloves that matched the blue texture of the attire and also wore a 360 frontal lace wig that was styled into a bun.

In the beautiful photos, Felicia Osei posed with red and white flowers in a kitchen while beaming with a smile.

In the caption of the post on her Instagram page, the famous TikToker known as Class Prefect, expressed her excitement about turning a year older. She thanked God for another year, and she wished herself a happy birthday.

"Yaay another year to be grateful to God, happy birthday to me hurrraaayyyyyyy"

Below are Felicia Osei's birthday photos:

Reactions to Felicia's birthday photos

Actress Tracey Boakye, musician and producer Kurl Songx, and several others celebrated Felicia Osei in the comments section.

Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked in her birthday photos as they complimented her makeup and gorgeous outfit.

The heartwarming birthday wishes from fans are below:

tracey_boakye said:

"Happy birthday Dear. God bless your New Age 🙏🏿❤️"

fr3me.sky said:

"You didn’t plan anything for your birthday mpo ni?😍😂😂 Happy birthday 🎉🎉I pray you’re gifted your rent money you used for the photoshoot 😂😂"

adelegh4real said:

"😂😂what is that last slide Felicia, happy birthday beautiful, have a ball ❤️🔥"

kurlsongx said:

"Happy birthday ❤️❤️.. enjoy your day to the fullest"

storr.princey said:

"Happy birthday hun. 🎂💕🌸 @osei__felicia 🎉🎁🎊 enjoy your day yeah bless up"

maabena_nyamesem said:

"Maabena, Nyame nhyira 3ny3 wo de3. Happy New Year! Stay blessed ❤️"

beinhardkusiappiah said:

"birthday fuo wo krom..anyways, happy birthday 🎂🎂🫗to you. “s3 woto so na s3 wo y3funu sua aa, wo wuo flat tommy”🤭🤭"

Felicia Osei's mother searches for love online

YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok star Felicia Osei's mother, Linda Osei, expressed her desire for a man who would love her.

In the viral video, she indicated that she wanted a man who would love her unconditionally and treat her right.

Her plea video generated a flurry of reactions from social media users, with some wishing her well in her love search.

