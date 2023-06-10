Veteran actor Agya Koo, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, drove through town and was received warmly by his admirers

In the video, the actor's vehicle was chased by some excited children and women who tried hard to get a glimpse of him

The video was a testament to Agya's star power and how much he is loved by Ghanaians far and wide

Kumawood icon Agya Koo, who is known for his entertaining roles in Ghanaian movies, recently shared a heartwarming video on his TikTok page that showcased his popularity and the immense love he receives from fans. The video captured the actor driving through town as he was warmly received by his adoring admirers.

In the footage, Agya Koo's vehicle could be seen cruising along the streets while excited children and women eagerly chased after him, desperate to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. Their joyous enthusiasm was immense as they made every effort to get closer to the celebrated actor.

The video was a testament to Agya Koo's star power and the profound impact he has had on Ghanaians both near and far. His infectious charm and exceptional acting skills have endeared him to audiences throughout the country, establishing him as a true legend in the Kumawood film industry.

Agya Koo's ability to connect with his fans goes beyond the silver screen, as demonstrated by the overwhelming response he received during his drive through town. His down-to-earth nature and interactions with people have fostered a strong bond between the actor and his supporters.

Agya Koo wins hearts

Social media users were in awe of Agya Koo's star power and expressed admiration for him.

user8182441427940 wrote:

We still love you daddy no matter what they will do

NaeMarh❤️❤️ commented:

If I was there I will shout and follow I love this man soo much he’s my favorite ❤️God bless you papa

samuelamohowusu reacted:

ma love for this man is more dan stars.

Agya Koo's mansion gets peeps talking

In another story, Agya Koo had tongues wagging as photos of his luxurious mansion in the Ashanti region went viral.

The unveiling of the mansion through photos and videos had raised questions about whether he had built the house with money he had earned from his years of acting.

Social media users, who reacted to the question, shared diverse opinions on the issue.

