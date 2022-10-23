Authoritative all-round online news website YEN.com.gh has announced its maiden entertainment award

Internationally-recognized Ghanaian singer Camidoh has earned a nod in the Male Artiste of the Year category

The Sugarcane hitmaker has expressed gratitude towards the nomination and called on fans to vote for him

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

It is voting season on YEN.com.gh! The leading news website has unveiled its maiden award scheme, the YEN Entertainment Awards, which seeks to reward creativity, resilience and excellence from the year 2022 in review.

Camidoh speaks on YEN Entertainment Awards nomination Photo Source: @camidoh

Source: Instagram

Officially launched on December 2, 2022, the award scheme consists of ten categories ranging from movies, music, comedy, fashion and more.

Camidoh Earns Nomination in the Male Artist of the Year Category

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Camidoh earned a nod in the competitive Male Artist of the Year Category. The Sugarcane hitmaker will compete against Black Sherif, KiDi, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy for the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The category strives to recognize the finest Ghanaian male artist of the year based on performances, songs or albums recorded, and overall effect in 2022.

Ghanaian Afro-pop star Camidoh earned the nomination following the popularity of his song Sugarcane which topped the charts both in Ghana and abroad. The song earned massive airplay in the media space and events as well. Additionally, it went viral on the video-sharing platform, TikTok.

Camidoh Reacts to His YEN Entertainment Awards Nomination

Upon hearing about his nomination, Camidoh expressed gratitude to YEN.com.gh for the nomination and to Ghanaians as well for their support. He said;

I think I have really done a lot this year. I appreciate that YEN acknowledge my work.

Camidoh then called on fans to vote for him if they believe he is their Male Artist of the Year.

Camidoh: Yawa and For My Lover Deserve the Popularity and Hype Sugarcane Got

In other Camidoh- related news, the Ghanaian musician has revealed plans to promote his 2018 self-produced single, For My Lover with a feature.

Camidoh, who has a soft spot for his previously released singles stated he would love to see Yawa and For My Lover get the same global attention and popularity as Sugarcane. He described the tracks as classic songs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh