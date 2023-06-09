Afrobeat artiste Camidoh, known in private life as Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, is among the stylish male celebrities in Ghana

The 29-year-old never disappoints with his fashionable looks at events and when he is shooting music videos

Camidoh always accessories his looks with expensive sunglasses and pieces of jewellery

Ghanaian musician Camidoh is a young male artiste who stands out with his fashion sense. The 29-year-old afrobeat artiste has managed to maintain his status as a top style icon while releasing hit after hit.

Ghanaian musician Camidoh looking dapper

YEN.com.gh has made a list of five iconic looks of the 2023 BET-nominated musician.

Camidoh poses with Sarkodie

The Sugarcane hitmaker, Camidoh, met up with BET award-winner Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, in London, United Kingdom. Sarkodie wore a two-piece blue outfit styled with black sunglasses and a designer scarf.

Camidoh rocked a white ripped sweatshirt, blue jeans and a red jacket. The award-winning Ghanaian musicians completed their looks with classy sneakers.

Camidoh looks dapper in a suit

The handsome Ghanaian musician Camidoh looked fabulous in a white shirt and green suit combined with a classy black and white shoes. He completed his look with stunning diamond pieces of jewellery.

Camidoh rocks a leather jacket

The stylish celebrity attended a red carpet event in a leather jacket and matching trousers. Camidoh rocked a multicoloured leather boot and black hand gloves to complement his look.

Camidoh dons a yellow puffer jacket

The 29-year-old afrobeat singer Camidoh stepped out in a brown turtleneck sweatshirt, yellow puffer jacket and designer jeans.

He maintained his signature coloured twist hairstyle while rocking sunglasses and small loop earrings.

Camidoh, King Promise and Mayorkun

The award-winning African musicians Camidoh, King Promise and Mayorkun posed in elegant outfits for a photoshoot. The fashion icons wore trendy sunglasses and jewellery to accessorise their look.

Sugarcane Singer Bags 2023 BET Best New International Act Nomination, Battles Asake And 7 Others

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian Afrobeats musician Camidoh, who earned a 2023 BET Best New International Act nomination.

The Sugarcane crooner was nominated with Asake from Nigeria, Maureen from France, and six other musicians.

George Britton, Camidoh's manager, posted on social media to honour the new achievement of his talent.

Source: YEN.com.gh