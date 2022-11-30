Ghanaian singer and songwriter Camidoh released his chart-topping single Sugarcane on November 19, 2021

The single gained popularity on the video-sharing platform TikTok and was also endorsed by American singer Akon

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Camidoh stated he believed his previous singles Yawa and For My Lover also deserved Sugarcane's popularity

Over the years, Ghanaian singer Camidoh has serenaded Ghanaians with tunes which showed off his distinct vocals. With songs like For My Lover, Yawa, Maria, Fuego and Dance With You, Camidoh has put out several tunes enjoyed by many.

Following the release of Sugarcane towards the end of 2021, Camidoh got the world paying attention to him and checking out his discography. The mid-tempo song experienced great success on the video-sharing platform TikTok with different versions of the sound going viral, with over two million videos.

The song also dominated various charts across countries like Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States and different European countries.

In a chat with YEN.com.gh, Camidoh disclosed the songs he believed deserved the world's attention as Sugarcane had. He said;

I think I would love for Yawa to go viral and For My Lover.

Camidoh also revealed the plans he had for his self-produced 2018 collaboration with Darko Vibes For My Lover.

For my Lover I think is a big song still which I am going to revive with a feature.

Camidoh further told YEN.com.gh he would be putting out a lot of records in 2023 and asked fans to look out for them.

Camidoh Discloses Why 'Sugarcane' Is His Biggest Hit Song But Not The Best Song He Has Released

Meanwhile, Camidoh has stated that while 'Sugarcane' is a hit song, it is not the best song he has ever released.

In an interview, the Ghanaian vocalist explained that he devotes a lot of time to his craft, ensuring that all of his songs are chart-topping bangers. He further revealed that many financial resources were involved in promoting Sugarcane.

