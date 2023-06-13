Veteran actor Akrobeto, in an interview, expressed surprise at folks claiming it was impossible for a Ghanaian actor to build a mansion

The discussion was centred on Agya Koo's mega-mansion and naysayers claiming he built it with proceeds from political affiliations

He mentioned that during their prime Kumawood days, they could shoot numerous movies in a few weeks, so they were making good money

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Veteran actor Akrobeto expressed his astonishment during an interview when confronted with claims that it was impossible for a Ghanaian actor to build a mansion.

Akrobeto (Left) and fellow actor Agya Koo (Right) Photo Source: Akrobeto, Agya Koo

Source: Facebook

The discussion arose in the context of fellow actor Agya Koo's recently constructed mega-mansion, with sceptics suggesting that the funds came from political connections rather than his acting career.

Akrobeto revealed that during the height of the Kumawood era, they had the opportunity to shoot multiple movies within a short period. This resulted in substantial financial gains, which enabled them to amass considerable wealth. He emphasised that their hard work and dedication to their craft allowed them to earn a decent income.

The actor seemed genuinely surprised by the notion that Ghanaian actors were incapable of acquiring such luxurious properties through their profession alone. He strongly disagreed with the sceptics and dismissed their claims, stating that it was entirely plausible for actors to build mansions based on their earnings from the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Akrobeto's comments shed light on the financial opportunities available to actors during the prosperous Kumawood era.

Akrobeto says he has built mansions with proceeds from acting

During the interview, Akrobeto went further to highlight his personal achievements in real estate. He stated that he had successfully utilised his earnings from acting to build several houses, not just for himself but also for his children.

Oboy Siki claims Agya Koo

In another story, Kumawood actor Oboy Siki alleged that Agya Koo had used his political affiliations to assist in building his mansion.

Oboy Siki also revealed the reasons behind the various intriguing features of Agya Koo's house.

He placed the blame on producers, marketers, and promoters for sidelining Agya Koo, which led to him dedicating several years to constructing his residence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh