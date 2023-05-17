Ghanaian teenage TikToker Gracy Yaa Baby, who is known as Yaa Baby on TikTok, said she was able to make about GH¢17k in a day

The actress and final-year student added that she has been working hard to achieve her goals

She detailed some personal information about her life, including how her friend influenced her to get a navel piercing

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian teenage TikTok star, who has over 1.1 million followers on TikTok, said she was able to make about GH¢17k in a day and was influenced by her friend at a point in her life to get a navel piercing.

Yaa Baby Photo credit: gracyyaababy

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the TikTok star with over 288k followers on Instagram said she is proud of the heights she attained in her early days.

Yaa Baby, who was trolled for the outfit she wore to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, which was attended by popular Ghanaian celebrities, said that TikTok could make people unimaginable amounts of money in a day. When Zionfelix asked about the highest amount she has made in a day, she answered:

I went live on TikTok and when I converted the money I had from gifters on the platform into Ghana Cedis, it was around GH¢17k

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch Yaa Baby's video below

The final-year fashion student said that she had to home-school after abandoning her General Arts course in senior high school to pursue her life goals.

She also added that she is best friends with Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Malcolm Nuna who has supported her craft and style.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yaa Baby's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yaa Baby's video with encouraging words, while others advised that she limits her social media activities.

Kojo Zamani commented:

You know what? I really like the fact that she is confident, but please let her try as much as she can to limit the stuff she does online.

Jupiter Ascending commented:

Yaa Baby, you're young, and frankly speaking, keep up doing what suit you.

PGil Amare commented:

I asked her who she was on TikTok because I had no idea who she was on her live. She was shy anytime I asked ion know if she could remember. Love you❤

Comedian Waris talks about making GH¢47k on TikTok in five minutes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian comedian Abdul Waris Umaru, better known by his stage name Comedian Waris, claimed to have made over GH¢47k on TikTok in only five minutes.

He added that he had also given out over GH¢10,000 worth of gifts to users of the app in a single day to support them. The actor and comedian went on to describe how using specific virtual coins on TikTok might generate so much income in a single day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh