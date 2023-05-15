Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, has shared why she supports her husband with all her heart

The beautiful mother of two stated that as a wife, it was her job to back her husband and rally behind him

Her comment has won the hearts of social media users as they admired how supportive the renowned dentist is

Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of renowned dancehall musician Stonebwoy, has recently opened up about her unwavering support for her husband's career, winning the admiration of fans and social media users alike.

Dr Louisa and her, husband Stonebwoy.

Source: Facebook

The beautiful mother of two, who is also a respected dentist, spoke about her role as a wife and her commitment to standing behind her husband in all his musical endeavours.

In an interview, Dr Louisa emphasised the importance of being a supportive spouse and expressed her belief that it is her duty to uplift and rally behind Stonebwoy. Recognising that her responsibilities extend beyond the walls of their home, she has consistently used her own platform to promote Stonebwoy's music. Her dedication to his craft is evident in the videos she shares and how she joyfully sings along to his catchy tunes.

Dr Louisa's unwavering support has struck a chord with fans and social media users who admire her commitment to her husband's success. Her actions have become a source of inspiration, demonstrating the strength of their bond and the power of support in a relationship.

Dr Louisa wins hearts on social media

user2117714549008 wrote:

My role model love you ♥️and happy mother's day to you dear

PhiskahBae commented:

I really like this woman. She’s a supportive woman. Much love ❤️Louisa Stonebwoy

Money Maker reacted:

My beautiful lady. Bhim to the world!

user6079461438776 Beckiebel said:

My role model. Happy mother's day mum.

