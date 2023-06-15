Actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a beautiful TikTok video, happily danced with Liberian singer Jyzno

The adorable pair danced to Jyzno's viral Butta My Bread tune, which features Ghanaian singer Lasmid

Fans of McBrown were impressed with the actress' dance moves and praised her and Jyzno

Popular actress Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown recently made her fans happy with a lovely TikTok video. In the video, she happily danced with Liberian singer Jyzno. The two of them were enjoying themselves while dancing to Jyzno's catchy song, Butta My Bread, which also features Ghanaian singer Lasmid.

Ghanaian actress dances with Liberian singer Jyzno Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

McBrown showed off her awesome dance moves, and her fans were really impressed. They praised her and Jyzno for their performance. People on social media could not stop talking about how talented McBrown is and how much they enjoyed watching her dance.

Jyzno, who is known for his great music and smooth singing voice, was also excited to dance with McBrown. Their collaboration brought together their different talents and made their fans around the world very happy.

McBrown is a well-known actress in Ghana who can do many things. She is not only a great actress but also a fantastic host and entertainer. Her fans love her because she is so versatile and always brings positive energy wherever she goes.

McBrown gets admired by fans

Kelvin lawson wrote:

How does she manage to learn all this dances I’m conf

Emmanuel Appiah770 commented:

nana ama the most humble soul

Kofi Chief said:

This guy will never forget Ghana in his entire life we love you bro

user2614061206772 wrote:

my sister you always makes people happy May God bless you

