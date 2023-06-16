Ghanaian Kumawood actor Agya Koo has said that he knew Twene Jonas before he made it to the United States of America

The veteran actor added that he had known the critic as someone who sold his CDs and followed him around

He advised Twene Jonas to change his ways, claiming he has been to all the places Twene Jonas is flaunting online and has learnt his lessons

Ghanaian veteran actor Agya Koo, known privately as Alex Kofi Adu, has said that he knew Twene Jonas, the popular critic, before his departure to the United States of America.

Agya Koo added that he knew Twene Jonas as a young man who was struggling to make it in life, selling compact disks (CDs) that carried Agya Koo's movies.

In Agya Koo's recent interview which has made waves online, the veteran Kumawood actor revealed that he had heard about the backlash and criticisms about his mansion made by Twene Jonas.

Just like some Ghanaians have opined, Twene Jonas claimed that Agya Koo had used money he earned from politics to build his mansion, which he unveiled a few days ago in Kumasi.

Agya Koo indicated that he knew Twene Jonas when he was in Ghana and that, Twene Jonas had followed him and worked for him. The entertaining actor and comedian revealed that Twene Jonas sold his CDs as a young boy.

The successful actor, who has flaunted a few of his properties online, stated that he has realised that Twene Jonas was now disrespectful towards him and many other prominent personalities in Ghana.

"I knew Twene Jonas. He used to work for me and follow me around. When I shot movies, he sold my CDs. He has grown wings and is talking against me and other prominent people in the country, but it's fine. The places he is showing on social media are places I have been to and my advice to him is that he should be careful of what he is doing," Agya Koo said.

Watch the video of Agya Koo talking about Twene Jonas below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Agya Koo's message to Twene Jonas

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, praising Agya Koo for his wisdom and smart ways of answering questions.

@stephentwumasi-ankrah3478 commented:

I like Agya Koo too much because he is very clever and hard-working in his interviews. I met him at Stratford Tube station in London, UK, and he was so polite to me. Keep on and ONE LOVE.

@boakyefrank1007 said:

It's well, legend... I'm happy for you, though I disagree with you in terms of politics.

@baccadis commented:

He was wise in his speech, humble to the earth and a good example. Agya Koo aka Pijam, Ghanaians love you and we are proud of you. Keep shining.

@dennisosei7236 commented:

Agya forget Ghanaians and fight forward.

Oboi Siki reveals he did not mean to attack Agya Akoo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kumawood actor Oboy Siki said that he regrets linking comedian and veteran actor Agya Koo's mansion to politics.

He detailed that he wanted to send a different message to Ghanaians but he was misinterpreted by some peeps who did not understand him. The actor made several other revelations about his colleague actors and actresses and how politics has influenced them.

