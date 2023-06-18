Hajia Bintu displayed her famous figure at the Mayorkun and Friends rave inside Polo Beach Club on Saturday, June 17

The TikTok star revealed maximum skin in a steamy video where she donned a sleeveless straight dress

Online users, especially her male audience who watched the Instagram video on Ghhyper1, expressed admiration for her

Ghanaian TikTok star and influencer Hajia Bintu publicly showed off her famous figure at the Mayorkun and Friends rave inside Polo Beach Club on Saturday, June 17.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the entertainer proudly grabbed the attention of the event attendees with her curvaceous look.

Hajia Bintu flaunts her curvy look in public. Photo credit: ghhyper1/bintu_hajia.

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu shows off maximum skin

Hajia Bintu, known for her famous figure, posed in several angles for the camera. She was filmed wearing a sleeveless straight dress, revealing maximum skin.

The social media influencer flexed her heavy bum in the footage watched many times online. Ghanaian blogger ghhyper1 posted the clip with his audience on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Online users and fans excited over the video of Hajia Bintu

Many, especially her male audience, drooled over her.

Graceyartey mentioned:

Boys kasa.

Arabguyu reacted:

Wow wow.

Thehardtruth34 commented:

She has nothing else apart from the behind her. No value, no brain, a total liability run o men.

Albert_emu said:

Achievement. My ex gets that body. I left her bkos the demand was too much.

Sammyflex posted:

Wow, I can leave my girl for you. Your mind dey?

Nguessankouassir commented:

Beautiful.

Kingjude70 said:

If God even tells me this is natural, there's no way. I am going to believe

3cubeglobal mentioned:

Nice dress.

75souls9 said:

Bintu with the bintu .

Kennerhokpechi posted:

Perfect lady, you will not die again in this world.

Hajia Bintu shows off Belly Piercing

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu showed off her famed body to the globe, and the hot video has social media users salivating.

In the video, the socialite wore a provocative garment that showed off her belly piercing and highlighted her assets.

Hajia Bintu wore lengthy black hair extensions that accentuated her stunning personality.

