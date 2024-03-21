Martha Ankomah has spoken on her defamation lawsuit against Lil Win

The actress indicated that she will not relent on getting justice in the case

Ankomah sued after Lil Win insulted her over allegedly looking down on Kumawood stars

Actress Martha Ankomah has updated her fans on the state of her defamation suit against Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win'.

According to the actress, the case was still in court and has not been settled even though not much is being said about it.

Martha Ankomah has sued Lil Win for defamation in a writ issued by a High Court in Accra on February 14, 2024.

Martha Ankomah has spoken on her defamation suit against Lil Win Photo source: @officiallilwin, @marthaankomah

Lil Win descends on Martha Ankomah

The suit was in response to an attack on Ankomah by Lil Win. In a video which circulated on social media, Lil Win verbally assaulted the actress for looking down on Kumawood stars.

According to him, Ankomah had told director Frank Fiifi Gharbin that Kumawood produces no sensible movies and she would never work with Kumasi-based stars.

In a video, Lil Win furiously slammed Ankomah's remarks as disrespectful, noting even top actors had worked in Kumawood. He mocked the actress as being irrelevant since the movie industry's decline.

Known as somebody who does not like social media drama, Ankomah refused to engage in banter with Lil Win but chose to go the legal way.

Martha Ankomah is not relenting on her suit against Lil Win

Weeks after filing the suit, there has not been much information about the case. However, Martha Ankomah is not resigning from pursuing justice.

In an interview with UTV, She stated that she believes in the justice system and will triumph because Ghana's laws do not allow people to insult others without provocation.

Pursuing justice is necessary for her because celebrities are role models whose actions or inactions could influence others negatively.

"I've not left the case. I believe the rule of law works her and I don't believe you can just insult anybody and go scot free. If claim to be role models, we must set good role models, that is why I've left the matter to the court," she said.

She also stated that her court suit is not a joke and that she is only interested in the court handling it until the conclusion.

"It"'s no joke because It takes years to build a reputation and a brand so someone who you don't know but has been of help to can't insult you and claim to be joking. It will be a bad precedent for the future," she said.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win says he was acting when he insulted Martha Ankomah

Meanwhile, Lil Win reacted to the defamation suit claiming his insults were not directed at Martha Ankomah.

In a video, Lil Win said he was on a movie set when he made the alleged derogatory video about Martha Ankomah, hence, people should not have taken the footage seriously.

Fans who saw the video reacted by saying Lil Win was scared of the impending outcome of the case.

