Popular Ghanaian skit actor Opoku Bilson has rejected the label "star" despite his widespread popularity on social media. In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, the young actor stated that he does not consider himself at that level yet.

Bilson explained that there is a difference between popularity and stardom. He mentioned that many people know him, but his fame is not as widespread as that of veteran actors like Lil Win, Dr. Likee, and Agya Koo.

Bilson further stated that he does not want the "star" tag because it brings unnecessary pressure. He added that he has not attained the financial freedom associated with stardom, noting that he does not even own a vehicle. Over the past year, Bilson has gained fame through his numerous viral short videos on TikTok.

Ghanaians react to Opoku Bilson Interview

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana_Esi416 said:

"Opoku’s lil bro talks very well and presentably"

KikiRhythmz wrote:

"If am a star I will never let this thing papa j to interview me daa"

nanakwameantwiboasiako9995 said:

"Ask questions that can bring success and love between him and his colleagues"

antebatv1118 commented:

"Papa jay guy wagyimi tooo much....gyimifo) wise up and stop the confusion u re bringing up"

Source: YEN.com.gh