Ghanaian fashion icon and broadcaster, KKD has recounted some challenges he experienced during his marriage with his ex-wife

He shared that he had to make a crucial decision of choosing between his wife and family and his career at the time

He shared that due to the long-distance relationship, he used to travel to the Uk on weekends to make love to her

Ghanaian fashion icon and broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah well-known as KKD has recounted some fond memories he shared with his ex-wife, Lydia Akosua Ohenewaa Kyei-Darkwah née Bampoe.

In an interview with Anthony Dzamefe on 'A Father’s Day Out' show on TV3, he noted that he did have some regrets when he decided to choose his wife and family over his job.

According to him, even though he prioritised his wife over his well-paying job in Ghana, that wasn't a prudent decision to save his marriage from collapsing.

He revealed that at a certain point in his life, he used to travel to the UK for weekends only to make love to his wife who refused to come back to Ghana.

“Looking back, one of the things I would have corrected was quitting my job to live with my wife and kids in the United Kingdom. I wouldn’t have divorced her. But we could have found a way to fix it,” he said.

He recalled that he was once the general manager at a prestigious company in Ghana, at the time, his wife was living in the UK with their two kids as she couldn’t find a job in Ghana.

He further stated his wife refused to return after staying overseas for a while, which pushed him to travel to the UK often to check on his family.

“I used to buy tickets and travel on weekends just to make love to my wife and check on the family. I was young, and I could afford it. So why not,” KKD said and added that “I got tired of the long-distance relationship. So I quit my job," to go and live with my family.

According to him, the job he was offered in Ghana came along with some good perks, hence his decision to stay than travel to the UK.

"The job gave me a house, a company car, a chauffeur and a good salary to save my marriage. If the mountain does not come to Mohammed, he must go to the mountain".

