Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui has earned the admiration of Ghanaians after she stepped out in a decent outfit

She was spotted at the TV3 premises wearing a long black and white dress that showed off her voluptuous figure

Many people applauded her on social media for dressing decently, while others were not happy with how the cameraman captured the video of her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Actress Fella Makafui was seen rocking a long black and white dress for an interview on TV3, and this earned her praise from Ghanaians as they admired her decent dress.

Fella Makafui looks decent in a black and white dress. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui looks decent in a long dress

Fella Makafui won the hearts of many Ghanaians as she rocked a dress that did not show too much skin, nor was it revealing.

From the mid-thigh section to the bust area was fitted and it flaunted her lovely curves. From the mid-thigh section to her feet was flowing as it was made of box pleats.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fella Makafui paired her look with slippers and a bracelet on her left wrist to accessorise her look.

The former Yolo Star wore no wig as she flaunted her dyed short natural hair in the video, as she beamed with smiles.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui rocking a long flowing dress at TV3's premises.

Ghanaians hail Fella Makafui's decent outfit

Many people admired how beautiful she looked in her black and white long dress, and they applauded her for looking decent.

Others also had an issue with how the cameraman captured the video of Fella Makafui as she walked into TV3 studios.

They claimed the video was not taken properly and that the focal point was the actress, but that was missed.

ama_amorah said:

Fells is actually beautiful ❤️

flinmoneyzz wrote:

Perfect dressing as a married woman.

tha_hvsle stated:

Your interview was lit .. shout to every ambitious lady out there

devinenwanne commented:

This Fella Makafui na very beautiful beautiful, babe

arhquiyah_fhendi remarked:

The flat tummy is giving

edwinkoomson added:

Camera man camera man

efia_sikane noted:

This lady is beautiful and very prolific , Indeed Africa woman❤️

efia_sikane stated:

Babe, love you❤️❤️

pounxsterlyn shared:

@tv3_ghana ur cameraman he gij right the person is walking towards u just pass ein back and show we the cherished viewers what we need to see ohhh

Fella Makafui shared her thoughts on the alleged feud between Michy and Medikal

YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal's wife, Fella Makafui, opened up about the alleged disagreement between her husband and Michy.

She stated that she felt disappointed at how Michy attacked the rapper. She shared her side of the incident in a recent interview.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh