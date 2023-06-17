Yolo star Fella Makafui has gone viral with her beautiful outfit at her house party on Friday night, June 16, 2023

The actress and beauty entrepreneur wore a yellow two-piece outfit and an elegant hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on the video posted by Ghanaian bloggers on social media

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui famously known for her bold fashion statements has awed her fans with her new look. The businesswoman and wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal looked splendid in a bright hue dress for a party at her mansion.

Jackie Appiah, Fella Makafui, and Dr Louisa look gorgeous in two-piece outfits. Photo credits: @jackieappiah @drlouisa_s @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Some social media users have compared Fella Makafui's outfit to similar styles worn by top style icon Jackie Appiah and intelligent dentist and brand influencer Dr Louisa Ansong.

Fella Makafui slays in a yellow two-piece outfit

The award-winning actress and movie producer Fella Makafui looked classy in a yellow two-piece outfit for her latest series Serwaa release party at her plush mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The mother-of-one wore a black blunt-cut hairstyle and flawless makeup as she hung out with Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse and others.

Jackie Appiah looks gorgeous in a monochrome dress

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah turned heads as she stepped out in a fabulous black and white outfit with fur sleeves.

This is one of Jackie Appiah's statement looks that can be worn to different events, including weddings.

The fashion icon wore an elegant hairstyle and styled her look with a Balenciaga bag and white pumps.

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, shows off her dance moves

The Dental surgeon and beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy looked impeccable in this custom-made dress for an outdoor event.

Dr Louisa Ansong wore a centre-parted curly hairstyle and smooth makeup while dancing to one of her husband's new songs, More of You.

Fella Makafui: 5 Times Wife of Ghanaian Musician Medikal Gave Us Unique Street Style Ideas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui has left her mark as a young fashion icon.

The 27-year-old, who recently celebrated her birthday, consistently provides us with inspiring stylish, street-style looks.

Fella Makafui has developed into a fashion icon for those who love fashion and a role model for aspiring actors.

5 Times Stonebwoy's Wife Dr Louisa, Styled Her Looks With GH₵ 25,250 Yves Saint Laurent Bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian dentist Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, who has an expensive collection of designer bags.

The stunning and fashionable wife of BET winner Stonebwoy has a remarkable fashion sense.

The mother-of-two enjoys flaunting her collection of expensive bags on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh