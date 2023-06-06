Young Ghanaian celebrity kid Island Frimpong has inspired her followers with her classy look

The daughter of Fella Makafui and AMG Medikal looked elegant in a plaid ensemble and designer sneakers

Ghanaian actresses, including Salma Mumin, have commented on Fella Makafui's Instagram post

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has posted photos of her beautiful daughter slaying in a classy plaid outfit. The 2-year-old fashionista is one of Ghana's highly fashionable celebrity kids.

Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong look elegant in red outfits. Photo credit: @fellamakafui

In the photos posted, Island Frimpong modelled a white top with a long-sleeve jacket and matching flared skirt. The melanin beauty took style inspiration from her celebrity mother, as she completed her look with expensive designer sneakers.

The little style influencer looked regal in a beautiful bun hairstyle with butterfly-designed hair clips.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's Instagram post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

Salma Mumin stated:

Star girl

Kokoby Khloe commented:

So so gorgeous ❤️

thanks_figure said:

Pretty no.9 baby, equal resemblance from mummy and dad

Frances Ben remarked:

Ur daughter is so pretty

island_frimpongamg replied:

Love you, mummy ❤️

Abubakar Abdul.l noted:

Like mother like daughter ❤️

Belinda Dzattah wrote:

Granddaughter ❤️❤️❤️

officialswinzy6 posted:

Second Fellamakafui, this one ebiii photo copy

Amadwoa Amankwah added:

Mama photo copy ❤️

Check out the photos below:

5 Beautiful Photos Of Fella Makafui's Daughter In Stunning Outfits And Elegant Shoes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of Ghana's trendiest celebrity kids, Island Frimpong, the daughter of AMG Medikal, a musician, and Fella Makafui, an actress.

When her wealthy parents take her to events, the young style influencer constantly wears expensive designer clothing as a model.

In March 2023, Island Frimpong's gorgeous Kente attire went viral on social media at her school's cultural day.

Ghanaian Musician AMG Medikal And Pretty Daughter Island Frimpong Look Classy In Pink Outfits

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Samuel Adu Frimpong, a musician from Ghana, who sent his daughter off to school wearing a stylish pink suit and high-end footwear.

The adorable celebrity child looked lovely in a pink short-sleeve top and matching trainers.

Fella Makafui and AMG Medikal, Island Frimpong's famous parents, maintain an active social media presence for her.

