Highly acclaimed rapper Sarkodie has released a new post on his official Twitter handle

The rapper's tweet is his first statement after Yvonne Nelson's revelations about the rapper in her memoir

Instead of addressing the claims, Sarkodie decided to swerve the topic and promote a friend's work

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has released his first tweet amid Yvonne Nelson's revelations about him.

The celebrated actress released her memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Up for sale for 400 Cedis ( 35 dollars) on Amazon, the book contains many revelations about her life.

Yvonne Nelson claims Sarkodie got her pregnant in 2010

One of the most eye-catching revelations is Yvonne's disclosure that she once got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Yvonne's story has put the spotlight on Sarkodie as social media folks suggested he had cheated on his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, who was his girlfriend then.

Sarkodie drops his first tweet after Yvonne Nelson's revelations

While many people expected a response from Sarkodie, the rapper has swerved everybody with his first tweet.

Instead of talking about Yvonne's claims, Sarkodie' decided to promote a new project by rapper B4Bonah titled Gbenze.

Retweeting an artwork from B4Bonah, Sarkodie wrote:

"Back with that ."

Sarkodie's wife flaunts wedding ring in 1st video after Yvonne's book

Just like her husband, Sarkodie's wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has released her first video after Yvonne Nelson's stunning revelations.

The video shared to celebrate World Refugees Day had Tracy Sarkcess showing off her wedding ring as she spoke.

Followers of the rapper's wife who observed the flaunting of her ring shared lovely reactions.

A Plus wildly attacks Yvonne Nelson over Sarkodie revelations in her book

Meanwhile, A Plus has shared his thoughts on Yvonne Nelson's revelations about Sarkodie in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a post on Facebook, A Plus fired the actress while supporting the rapper over his decision not to have a child with her.

The controversial opinion from A Plus has stirred mixed reactions from his followers on social media.

