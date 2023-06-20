Jamie Roberts, the father of Yvonne Nelson's daughter Ryn Roberts, has dropped a photo with the girl online

The photo had Jamie carrying Ryn and he added a big emoji to indicate his love for his baby girl

Jamie's post came on the back of the buzz surrounding Yvonne's memoir and the revelations therein

Actress Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, has dropped a subtle reaction after his former partner released an explosive memoir.

The actress and movie producer published her book titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Up for sale for 400 Cedis ( 35 dollars) on Amazon, the book contains many revelations about her life.

Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy shared a photo with the daughter Photo source: @myeyeswide

Source: Instagram

How Yvonne Nelson met baby daddy Jamie Roberts and broke up later

Among many other things, Yvonne opened up about her baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, and the circumstances leading to their breakup.

According to Yvonne, she first connected with her baby daddy through social media. Jamie's wife at the time, a Nigerian lady, was a fan of Yvonne and he got to know the actress through that.

After going off for about a year, they reconnected online, and when Yvonne asked about his wife, Jamie stated things had not gone as expected. He opened up about his wife, and months later, they were still talking.

Yvonne further revealed that everything about Jamie seemed right and she had thought of settling with him and becoming his third African wife. Jamie had married a South African wife and had two children with her before marrying the Nigerian.

But their relationship hit a jolt even before she gave birth to their daughter and it was all through the efforts of Jamie's immediate former wife.

Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy drops subtle reaction

Following the buzz around the book and its revelations, Jamie Roberts has taken to social media to drop a subtle reaction.

He posted a photo of himself and their daughter, Ryn Roberts on his Instagram stories. The photo had him carrying the little girl.

On the photo was a big love emoji, a suggestion that Jamie loves Yvonne and their baby.

Yvonne Nelson claims Sarkodie got her pregnant in 2010

Meanwhile, one of the most eye-catching revelations in Yvonne's book is her disclosure that she once got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Yvonne's story has put the spotlight on Sarkodie as social media folks suggested he had cheated on his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, who was his girlfriend then.

