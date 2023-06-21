The reaction of Empress Gifty following the release of Yvonne Nelson's new book has left many excited

In the video, the musician seemed delighted that the actress was making waves and urged people to buy the book

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Yvonne Nelson over the release of her book

Ghanaian gospel singer, Empress Gifty, has reacted to the release of Yvonne Nelson's new book titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a video that has since gone haywire on TikTok, the former VGMA Gospel Musician of the Year, who was spotted in her car looking visibly cheerful, said she wished to be in the shoes of the 37-year-old actress.

Empress react to I Am Not Yvonne Nelson's book Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh @empressgifty/Instagram

Her reason is simple, persons who were criticising Yvonne Nelson recently are the same people buying her book.

She recounted how a movie producer sat on national television to vilify Yvonne Nelson and even tried to explain the reason she was banned from acting in Ghanaian movies, only for that same person and his cohorts to be yearning to read the memoir of the actress, barely 24 hours later.

Empress then remarked that she wanted to be like Yvonne Nelson, because she wants her critics to rush to buy her memoir to find out more about her.

The video concluded with her urging Ghanaians to patronise the book by the actress.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered 17,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Empress Gifty

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Empress Gifty for supporting Yvonne Nelson following the release of her new book.

EfuaEsseba revealed:

You’ve said it all, Enemies are not God

Mr Dop stated:

It’s lovely to see a sister supporting another sister .. show love

Dhaddies Platphorm replied:

God bless u Empress Gifty

