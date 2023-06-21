A video of a Ghanaian woman speaking about the late stepdad of Yvonne Nelson has popped up online

Sally Mann, who was a friend of Yvonne Nelson's stepdad, said the old man cherished the actress and spoke highly of her

Netizens, who reacted to the video, questioned the relevance of such a revelation by the woman at this time

A young Ghanaian woman who claims she was a friend of Yvonne Nelson's late stepfather has broken her silence on the much-talked-about memoir released by the actress.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sally Mann, an entertainment critic, in an interview with Joy Prime TV, revealed that she got to know the late Mr Oko Nelson because he regularly came to the gym, which is how their friendship started.

Friend Of Yvonne Nelson's late stepdad speaks Photo credit: @Ameyaw Debrah/Twitter @Joy Prime TV

Source: UGC

Having known him for five years, Sally said the old man was proud to have the actress as her daughter and never showed signs that the 37-year-old was not his biological child.

“The man never told me that Yvonne Nelson wasn't his daughter. He never said anything bad about Yvonne and was actually proud of her. We were friends for like five years and not for once did he tell me that Yvonne was not his biological child.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He told me that Yvonne was very strong and goes for whatever she wants and that was something he really admired about the daughter," she added.

The account of Sally Mann provides a new perspective on Yvonne Nelson's book, in which she admitted that she had an estranged relationship with her stepdad.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the revelation by Sally Mann

Netizens who reacted to the video wondered why Sally Mann would make these pronouncements, with others saying she wants to trend.

ohemaalinkup stated:

She talk too Much and the man can't tell you what is happy in his home ok

victoriafokuo4 indicated:

did u know the full story?

Hudan Hudson commented:

why is it that this lady just want to trend at any least chance?

AGUNGUMA-GAARA KINGSLEY

You don’t go around talking good about ur children yet u don’t show them love, care for them, educate them, time with them …. Wat do u expect he say

Kwame A-Plus blasts Yvonne Nelson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Plus has spoken about the release of Yvonne Nelson's book.

A Plus shared a screenshot of one of the many stories that focused on Yvonne's revelations about her relationship with Mr Nelson, the man she was made to believe was her dad.

In his caption, A Plus berated Yvonne Nelson, suggesting that the actress could possess her mother's "deceitful" characteristics.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh