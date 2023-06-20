Yvonne Nelson has narrated the circumstances surrounding the relationship with Jamie Roberts that led to the birth of her daughter, Ryn Roberts

According to her, she met Jamie online and started a love affair but his ex-wife 'forced' them to break up even before she gave birth to their daughter

The actress made the revelation in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which has been trending online

Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has opened up about her relationship with Jamie Roberts, the father of her daughter Ryn Roberts.

According to Yvonne, she loved Jamie so much and had wanted to get married to him, but things did not turn out as planned.

In her recently published memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which is selling for 400 Cedis (35 dollars) on Amazon, the actress indicated that it was the Irish photographer's wife who caused their breakup.

Yvonne Nelson met Jamie Roberts online

According to Yvonne, she first connected with her baby daddy through social media. Jamie's wife at the time, a Nigerian lady, was a fan of Yvonne and he got to know the actress through that.

After going off for about a year, they reconnected online, and when Yvonne asked about his wife, Jamie stated things had not gone as expected. He opened up about his wife, and months later, there were still talking.

Jamie subsequently visited Yvonne in Ghana and took to life so effortlessly, eating 'waakye' and other local dishes like he lived here already.

Yvonne Nelson could have been Jamie Roberts' 3rd African wife

Yvonne further revealed that everything about Jamie seemed right and she had thought of settling with him and becoming his third African wife. Jamie had married a South African wife and had two children with her before marrying the Nigerian.

But their relationship hit a jolt even before she gave birth to their daughter and it was all through the efforts of Jamie's immediate former wife.

"One day, I received an explosive from Jamie's Nigerian ex-wife. I knew her intention was to destroy him to me, to keep us apart. The email was written in a way that left very little or no room for failure on her part. She knew the effect she wanted to achieve with the email and she got just that," she said.

Read parts of Yvonne's story below:

