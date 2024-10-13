Queenstar Anaafi of YOLO fame has got people talking after she opened up on her love life

This comes after she admitted in an interview that she was single but not ready to mingle

Many Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video expressed their admiration for her

Popular Ghanaian actress Queenstar Anaafi has left many drooling after she confirmed that she is single.

Queenstar, who rose to fame in the popular TV series YOLO, where she played Emily, made the disclosure in an interview posted on the YouTube page of Farmhouse Production.

Ghanaian actress of YOLO fame speaks up on being single in trending video. Photo credit: @Farmhouse production/YouTube

Source: TikTok

She made the disclosure after a fan sent in a message to inquire about her relationship status.

When quizzed why she hesitated to give an outright answer, Queenstar responded, "I processed it and remembered that I am currently single."

She then opened up on her readiness to mingle but quickly withdrew that statement amidst laughter.

Offering an explanation, Queenstar stated that she was not ready to mingle at the moment because she was very busy with work.

She also denied the notion by some that she is the type who likes to play hard to get.

"I don't think I play hard to get.When I am interested in someone, I am interested in the person, and it is very obvious. But if I tell you I am not interested and you think I don't know what I want and you intend to pursue me regardless, that's you."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 86,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Queenstar's relationship status

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed their admiration for Queenstar, with some admitting that they have a crush on her.

@safofiifi96 indicated:

"I've been crushing on Emily since the 80's. Very intelligent and reserved young lady. Thumbs u."

@SammyUdijol indicated:

"Queenstar is so fit with her role in YOLO. Can’t wait to have you guys continue with other seasons."

@verontetteh-nortey3616 added:

"She's very serene. Just like her character in yolo."

@TettehDzifah added:

"The ever Pretty Emily she’s soooo Pretty."

Source: YEN.com.gh