Retired Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan was given an honorary award at the just-ended 2023 Ghana Football Awards

He received a framed jersey that had his name and number on it as photos and videos went viral on social media

Many people took to social media to congratulate him as others wished the Ghana Football Association would retire the number 3 jersey to honour him well

Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan was honoured at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards, held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Ghana's all-time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, was honoured with a framed jersey with his number, 3, by the Ghana Football Awards.

The jersey also had his name, A. Gyan, on the white jersey of the Black Stars.

In the video, he was spotted beaming with smiles as he received his framed jersey and thanked everyone, especially Ghanaians, for supporting him throughout his career.

Below is a video of Asamoah Gyan receiving his honorary award at the recently held 2023 Ghana Football Awards.

Below are photos of Asamoah Gyan receiving his legendary award at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards.

Ghanaians applaud Asamoah Gyan after legendary award

Many people used social media to applaud Asamoah Gyan for receiving the legendary award, as they hinted that he deserved it.

Others wished the Ghana Football Association would retire the number 3 jersey to honour him completely.

Below are selected opinions from Ghanaians on Gyan receiving a legendary award:

kobby_blaqboi stated:

Me trying to like this picture more than once ❤️❤️❤️

_ebenezerdodoo commented:

LeGYANdary status, signed and sealed. Well done, CAPO.

busumuru_yekini said:

You deserve it! You’ve done everything in Football !

af_ri_yie said:

Congratulations Asa, we witnessed greatness with u

nk_mhandrake said:

Legend of all time❤️

manuelghansah commented:

How I wish the @ghana_fa_official will retire the legyandary number 3 Jersey to honour you

sadicka_adams_okocha stated:

Future GFA presidoo @asamoah_gyan3

Dede Ayew celebrates Asamoah Gyan as he retires from football

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Dede Ayew, a colleague of Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars squad, celebrated him as he officially retired from football.

He made a post on Instagram and wrote a touching message to celebrate him.

