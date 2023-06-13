Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus made his young fans excited as he welcomed them

The young fans surrounded him and requested to take a photo with him, and he did not turn them down as he ignored a security man's intervention

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video, praising Kudus for his talent and constant humility

Ghana Black Stars and Ajax football club's attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus showed love to his young fans as he prepared to train with his colleagues.

While preparing for the upcoming competition ahead of the African Cup of Nation qualifiers, Mohammed Kudus's young fans, who had been waiting for his arrival, chanted his name.

In a video shared by UTV on their verified Instagram page, the excited children, who were eager to have a moment with the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 lists of awardees footballer, began chanting his name when he came from a dressing room with other footballers to begin their training.

Upon their request to take some photos with the celebrated and talented footballer, he left his colleagues, who walked beside him, to grant the request of his fans, giving them a memorable and beautiful moment.

Watch the video of Mohammed Kudus and his fans taking photos below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Mohammed Kudus taking photos with his fans

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, applauding Kudus for his kindness and humility, while others lambasted the security man for preventing the kids from coming to him.

slygongh commented:

My Ga people I swear full force

djgeeseven commented:

Kuduuus nobi small warning security give am

paakwesi974 commented"

Allow the kids let them be ahh

owaikizo commented:

See that security man, some of us at our age never had the chance to meet or see some of our stars like Abedi and Yeboah. And the rest of these kids a lucky to see kudus, and you are sacking them. If not anything, I will say your mother

Yaw Dabo meets Kudus in Europe

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo and the owner of a football team were seen "chilling" with Mohammed Kudus, an Ajax player from Ghana.

In the amusing video, Dabo referred to Kudus as someone who is currently stealing Ghanaian males' girlfriends and hailed him as soon as he arrived in his car.

While driving Kudus' car, Dabo stated that he would take Kudus' girlfriend this year since he has made the decision to make Ghanaian lads work harder.

