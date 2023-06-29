MzGee, United Showbiz's host, has shared beautiful photos of herself in a white suit

She added that she shared the old photos to her Instagram because of Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu's definition of the colour white

She stated that the white colour stood for optimism and power, getting her followers to engage with the beautiful post on her Instagram

The host of United Showbiz MzGee, known privately as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, has shared beautiful photos of herself on Instagram.

MzGee stuns in a beautiful white suit Photo credit: iammzgee

The photos showcased the renowned media personality's impeccable fashion sense as she was donning an elegant white suit, which captivated her followers. The hardworking TV host conveyed a powerful message about the significance of white as a non-colour.

The fashionable TV host revealed that renowned Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu had once described white as the most powerful non-colour, emphasizing its clean, optimistic, and potent attributes.

With the beautiful throwback photos she shared, the United Showbiz's revered host aimed to embrace and celebrate the strength that white embodies, both visually and symbolically.

MzGee said:

Jason Wu says white is the most powerful non-colour; it's clean, optimistic, and powerful. After seeing this quote, I said, what a good time to throw back to a whitish moment.

See MzGee's post about the white colour and its powers below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to MzGee's beautiful photos on Instagram

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the photos, praising her for her beauty and recommending she rocks a similar ensemble for the next episode of her Saturday show.

seyrichlove commented:

If beauty is a crime..you would have been guilty and sent to long-term sentence ASAP...Whaaaattt!!!❤️

patienceabbey83 commented:

Always beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

grandesolutions27 commented:

Pretty woman in the block

maud_st.patrick commented:

waoo be looking like this on Saturdays la❤️. This fit is everything . The chest doesn't look to weigh the body, the outfit loves the body, looking slim fit. I phucking LOVE ❤️. She's bae

