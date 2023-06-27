A loved-up couple whose destinies appeared to have crossed when they were teenagers have finally tied the knot

The elegant pair wedded in traditional and white weddings attended by their families and loved ones

The video of the couple, which shows their modest love life from the beginning till when they married, has warmed hearts

A couple whose destinies appeared to have crossed when they were teenagers have finally said their vows in a video seen on social media.

The pair first got engaged in a traditional ceremony before tying the knot in a white wedding.

Teenage sweethearts marry in beautiful wedding. Photo credit: @__Sharyf.

Source: Twitter

The couple, whose identities are yet to be made public, displayed romantic moments in the photo slides seen by YEN.com.gh. They fulfilled a lifelong dream of walking down the aisle to seal their love.

Couple's look

For their customary wedding, the duo were adorned in elegant traditional ensembles. The bride wore a Kente dress with glittering stones while the groom rocked an African Boubou.

The couple, depicted as a police officer and a nurse in the footage, complemented each other in choosing ensembles for their white wedding.

People have been inspired by the true love story of the couple whose video has been watched many times on the Twitter page of @__Sharyf.

Watch the video below:

Peeps rave over the love story of the couple

Read some of the comments below.

