Ghanaian media personality MzGee is one the multitalented female journalists who can present fluently in English and the local dialect

The United Showbiz host looked stunning in a purple dress and charming hairstyle for the May 27, 2023, episode

Some social media users have commented on the top style icon's glamorous looks to host the Saturday night entertainment show

United Showbiz host MzGee has won over the intention of social media users with her fashion sense and unique presentation in the Asanti Twi.

As she hosted Ghanaian gospel musicians Joyce Blessing and Perez Musiz, the talented shocked the viewers with her impressive Twi accent.

MzGee looked gorgeous in a stylish purple dress and black shoulder-level hairstyle to anchor the famous entertainment every Saturday night on United Television.

Some social media users have lauded the broadcast journalist MzGeefor for her consistency and insightful conversations

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the social media comments below;

As much as Fadda likes "drama", he also understands showbiz games. He knows how to attract attention. Abeiku's statement, I'm sure, is to boost views. I can bet that Nana Ama Mcbrown's name wouldn't be mentioned. He's a respectable man of honour.

She's doing well

This outfit.....

enjoying the show

Beautiful always❤️

You looking sweet my darling

The show was great Fada you sabi work ❤️

Hello

Beautiful lady

You are doing well

MzGee, you did amazing today. Your mood was a very cheerful one and you vibed so well with your panel. Great job! Keep being yourself

@iammzgee lift your heads up… I believe in your authenticity and unique style of hosting. Honestly yesterday was my first time watching you as the host on #utvshowbizz. I enjoyed every bit of the program regardless my time difference. Remain focus and work hard towards improving yourself daily no matter the criticisms. The agenda must agend successfully. love and best wishes

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh