Celebrated Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence celebrated her eldest son, Clinton Prempeh, as he turned a year older on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence celebrates her son Clinton Prempeh's birthday with an emotional message. Photo source: @vivian_jill_lawrence

Source: Instagram

Vivian Jill celebrates her son's birthday

Vivian Jill Lawrence took to her official Instagram page to share a photo of her son, musician Clinton Prempeh, with an emotional message.

In the photo, Clinton Prempeh was spotted sitting in a chair and posing for the camera in a black T-shirt, black trousers, Vans sneakers, dark sunglasses, and a gold chain.

Vivian Jill Lawrence expressed excitement for her son's birthday in her social media post. The actress acknowledged Clinton Prempeh as the best son any parent could hope for.

"You are the absolute best son any parent could ever hope for......in my next life I want to give birth to you again 🫶🙌HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you my KING 🤴🎂 @mr_prempeh1."

Vivian Jill's post garnered her son's attention, and he thronged to the comment section and expressed gratitude for his mother's unconditional love and support throughout his life.

"MY QUEEN THANK YOU SOO MUCH I WILL FOREVER LOVE YOU AND CHOOSE YOU FIRST I WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO SAY THANK YOU FOR HAVING MY BACK ALL THE TIME YOU ARE THE BLESSINGS I HAVE ALWAYS PRAYED FOR I LOVE YOU MY QUEEN I WILL FOREVER LOVE YOU MAMA ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @vivian_jill_lawrence."

Check out Vivian Jill Larewnce's social media post below:

Ghanaians celebrate Vivian Jill Lawrence's son's birthday

Many fans took to the comments section to share heartwarming messages to Vivian Jill Lawrence's son. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these reactions.

davidkusi9 said:

"Happy birthday my brother… God bless you and more favour upon your life, my bro🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🤘🏾✌🏾🎂🎊🎊."

onyamedobaange commented:

"God give you long life and prosperity happy earth day bro🎂."

elormaba1 said:

"Happy birthday, my handsome son. More blessings, son👏👏🙌."

afiamarfo commented:

"Woow my daughter shared the same birthday with him . Happy birthday @mr_prempeh1 God bless you."

ali_daterush remarked:

"Happy birthday Clinton ❤️❤️❤️ @mr_prempeh1 Allah bless your new age 🙌."

Vivian Jill celebrates son Clinton Prempeh's graduation

YEN.com.gh also reported that Vivian Jill celebrated her son after he graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The Kumawood actress shared a heartwarming congratulatory message to her son, Clinton Prempeh after he completed his KNUST degree course.

Vivian Jill also emphasised the importance of her son's academic pursuit and challenges during the journey and expressed her sheer pride.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

