The late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu's orphanage was finally commissioned yesterday after its completion in Senya Beraku

Christian Atsu was halfway through the project before his demise in Turkey following the earthquake disaster that killed thousands of people

His former premier league clubs, Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United came together to complete the school in his name

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu's death broke the hearts of Ghanaians, home and abroad.

The former Chelsea winger met his unfortunate death after he was trapped for days under building rubbles following an earthquake that hit his apartment in Turkey.

Before his death, Christian Atsu's philanthropic activities preceded his name, and he has added another to his name posthumously.

A collage of Christian Atsu and his new orphanage in Ghana Image credit: @3sport @chris_atsu

Source: Instagram

Atsu started the building project before his death but could not live to see it in its completed magnificence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The orphanage school has been completed with the support of Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle United, and other charity organisations, including Arms Around The Child.

Ellie Milner, Global Director of Arms Around The Child, shared a few words during the commissioning of the Christian Atsu Educational Centre in Senya Beraku in the Central Region on Wednesday, June 29, 2023.

"He really wanted the school to finish. He was keen to have everything finished by June so that he could bring some of his friends to celebrate and witness the amazing work he had done in starting the project."

Watch a short video about the school below:

Woman narrates how Christian Atsu paid her bills for 3 years in Portugal

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported stories of goodwill the late footballer left in his wake.

Among the many testimonies of his kindness, a woman based in Portugal shared how Christian Atsu, a complete stranger, paid over GH¢290k to keep her alive.

She wept while sharing the touching story at the late footballer's funeral.

Two times Christian Atsu Twasam's wife showed off her dancing skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Christian Atsu's wife expressed herself on the dancefloor as she mourned her husband.

The mother of three flexed her slender physique as she performed energy-filled synchronised dances outdoors in the fresh air.

Marie-Claire Rupio, the widow of the late Black Stars player, revealed that that was how she coped with his absence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh