The school project that Christian Atsu began before his demise has been completed

The classrooms have been furnished with chairs and learning materials that will aid less privileged students in having access to education

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the completed project and have praised Atsu for creating another legacy

Ex-Black Stars player Christian Atsu, who lost his life in the earthquake in Turkey, began a project that has finally been completed.

The school he started building before his untimely demise has been furnished with chairs and learning materials that will aid the less privileged and orphaned kids to have access to education.

Atsu's orphanage school building completed Photo credit: @ghonetv @chris_atsu

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming culmination of efforts, the school-building project initiated by the late Christian Atsu has been completed.

Tragically, Atsu's life was cut short during the devastating earthquake in Turkey. However, his philanthropic dream persisted, with supporters and well-wishers teaming up to carry on his mission and complete the school-building project.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The facility now stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of an extraordinary individual who dedicated his life to making a difference in the lives of the less privileged and orphaned kids.

The school building project is awaiting commissioning, as reported by GhOne TV.

Watch the video of Atsu's completed school building below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Atsu's completed school-building project

ephya22 commented:

Aww, this got me all emotional Christian Astu ur legacy lives on rest In Peace, legend

yayraofori commented:

Glad to know it has been completed

iambokity' commented:

More people were earning more than Atsu..even his mates..but with the small that guy earned, a lot of people have benefited.. may we get small to help in our own small way those who need help from us...Ubuntu"

Newcastle United's fans plan to contribute to the building of Atsu's school-building project

Meanwhile, certain Ghanaians counselled Newcastle United supporters not to hire a Ghanaian for their project.

This follows the supporters' pledge to construct a school in Ghana in Christian Atsu's honour and memory. "We have zero faith in anyone," one of the comments suggested that they should come and construct it themselves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh