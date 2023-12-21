Singer Mzbel, born Belinda EkuahAmoah, recently shared photos of a moment with her daughter

The photos showed the 16 Years singer breastfeeding the little girl while she lay on the mother's lap

Mzbel's post on Instagram sparked mixed reactions as some people thought she had revealed too much

Singer and media personality Mzbel has taken fans by surprise, sharing photos of her breastfeeding her newborn baby girl across social media.

The 43-year-old musician, known for hits like 16 Years, welcomed her daughter this past June.

Mzbel has caused a stir with her latest photos Photo source: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Despite sporting bridal jewellery, the controversial singer has made it clear she has no plans to unveil her child's father.

Mzbel's new photos offered a rare look into this latest chapter for the musician as she settles into motherhood for the second time.

Breastfeeding her swaddled newborn known as Ohemaa, Mzbel who recently joined Wontumi's media group appeared serene, looking dazzling in a white dress with her breasts firmly planted into the baby's mouth.

See the photos shared on her Instagram below.

Fans react to Mzbel's breastfeeding photos

Mzbel's sweet snapshots with her infant have ignited mixed reactions from her followers. While others saw them as beautiful, others felt she should have covered up.

stephaniebensonlive said:

That’s so beautiful. I remember doing a photoshoot like this with my first daughter Alexandra in 1990 for A magazine in the UK. I’ll try to find it. I just love this.

dream_colleactions said:

Cover yourself

thedarlingboy_ said:

U should have cover it with baby face towel smalll

kkezziahh said:

Ghana Health Service should use you for advertising and campaign especially to teach new om

__mapcee:

So now u decided to show us what belongs to ur husband Ah

Mzbel weighs in on the Kuami Eugene and Mary saga

YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel had shared her thoughts on the brouhaha between Kuami Eugene and his former maid, Mary.

In an Instagram photo post, Mzbel opined that Kuami Eugene does not need a maid but rather a nanny.

Many people tried to decode her statement, while others shared their thoughts on the happenings surrounding the Angela crooner and his former house girl.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh