A lovely naming ceremony has been held to outdoor singer Mzbel's newborn daughter

Blogger Barimaa Kaakyire Agyemang shared a video and photo from the ceremony while revealing the child's name

The revelation of the baby girl's name has sparked reactions online, with many trying to connect it to the child's father

Ghanaian singer Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has organised a private naming ceremony for her newborn daughter.

Mzbel gave birth and announced the delivery of her baby girl in a post on social media on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

She shared a video of the birthing process in the labour ward with Nacee's Aseda playing in the background.

Photos from outdooring of Mzbel's daughter emerge

Exactly one week after the announcement, the 16 Years hitmaker held a ceremony to outdoor the baby, called 'kpodziemor' in Ga settings.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, photos from the naming ceremony of Mzbel's child found their way online. They showed the ceremony to be a purely traditional ceremony.

Mzbel's daughter's name and photo pop up after outdooring

Not long after the photos from the ceremony emerged, blogger Barima Kaakyire Agyemang released a video and photo from the ceremony with more details about the baby.

The photo showed Mzbel, clad in white, sitting down with her daughter on her lap, and according to Agyemang, the child has been named Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboah.

Later, the blogger who is a friend to Mzbel shared a short video showing some of the moments captured t the ceremony.

Name of Mzbel's daughter sparks curiosity about baby's father

The announcement of the name of Mzbel's daughter has sparked reactons. While some congratulated Mzbel, others were interested in connecting the name to who the father of the baby might be.

Nana Adoma said:

That's awesome! Congratulations!This is beautiful

Eric Frimpong said:

Awesome....I know people are going to try very hard to decode the name "TWENEBOA" but 3mfa

Elizabeth Amadieh said:

Eiii but am confused what the last name please it important.

abena_korkor_ansah said:

Enti Mr. Tweneboah ba baa!!! Simple!

akua.bangladesh said:

GA OUTDOORING CEREMONY BUT DA CHILD NAME BE AKAN NAME. FANTASTIC

obaaa_sima said:

Wow...the name gives me Goosebumps. Authentic African name, beautiful

Mzbel talks of new lover, tells how he 'engaged' her

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Barima Agyemang, Mzbel had expressed happiness at the birth of her daughter, who she described as pretty.

She also fondly spoke of the baby's father, revealing that they were in a serious relationship and were almost like a married couple.

