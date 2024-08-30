Island Frimpong, the daughter of actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, celebrated her fourth birthday in style as she slayed in two beautiful gowns

Her mother, who managed her Instagram account, posted on her page a lovely message marking her special day

Lots of birthday wishes filled the comment section of the social media post with sweet messages and birthday wishes

Island Frimpong, the daughter of actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, turned four on August 30, 2024.

To celebrate her special day, her mother, who handles her Instagram page on her behalf, shared adorable pictures of her slaying in beautiful outfits.

Island Frimpong looks big and tall as she slays in birthday photos. Image Credit: @islandfrimpong

Island Frimpong's birthday photos

In the beautiful pictures, Island dazzled in two star-studded outfits: a lilac lace gown and a pink gown. For her birthday pictures, she rocked the same parted bun hairstyle in both looks.

In her birthday message, Island wished herself a happy birthday and said she was excited about her special day, adding that it is the day she gets to have the most fun.

The birthday girl then noted that she was growing big and strong and was ready for the adventures the year would offer her.

"Happy Birthday to me! 🎉 I’m 4 years old today! I’m so excited because today is my special day, and I get to have so much fun. I’m growing up so big and strong, and I’m ready for all the new adventures this year will bring."

In concluding her sweet message, the daughter, who is being co-parented by Medikal and Fella, wrote,

"I wish myself lots of laughter, love, and happiness, and I can’t wait to see what fun surprises are waiting for me. Happy Birthday, Island! ❤️🎂🎉🎂🎉🎉"

Meanwhile, her mother, Fella Makafui, also took to social media to celebrate her by writing a lengthy and sweet message celebrating her.

Island Fimpong's birthday photos.

Island Frimpong's birthday wishes

Many people thronged the comment section to fill it with beautiful messages for Island as she turned 4. Others also talked about her growth and how beautiful she looked in the pictures.

Below are the lovely messages:

francis_tana1 said:

"May you be great forever as u turn 4 today bby island for a reason ❤️🙌"

beauty_bliss_gh said:

"Happy birthday little angel❤️❤️"

michelleadjei17 said:

"Happy birthday little princess 🎊🎉"

gemsika said:

"Happy birthday beautiful. May God perfect all that concerns your life.❤️❤️❤️"

officialldelta said:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Princess!☺️❤️"

nhamone001 said:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎉 my LOVE🤍🤍🤍"

Fella Makafui celebrates Island Frimpong.

