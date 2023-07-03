Osei Kwame Despite, in a video, was spotted driving his $3 million Bugatti Chiron on a road riddled with potholes

The video sparked reactions on social media as peeps expressed concern at the expensive vehicle being driven on the terrible road

Some folks were of the opinion that such expensive luxury vehicles should not be driven in Ghana

Ghanaian millionaire entrepreneur Osei Kwame Despite, in a video that went viral on social media, was seen driving his luxurious $3 million Bugatti Chiron on a road plagued with potholes.

The sight of the expensive sports car navigating through the bumpy and rough terrain sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens.

Many people expressed their concern over the condition of the road, highlighting how such an expensive and high-performance vehicle should not be subjected to such adverse driving conditions.

The video, which quickly spread across various online platforms, led to a heated debate about the responsibility of wealthy individuals in maintaining the country's infrastructure.

Some individuals argued that luxury cars like the Bugatti Chiron should be reserved for countries with well-maintained roads and that the sight of such a pricey vehicle manoeuvring through potholes was a reminder of the country's inadequate infrastructure.

They urged affluent citizens like Osei Kwame Despite to invest in initiatives that address the nation's road maintenance and development.

Osei Kwame Despite's Bugatti sparks debate

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

Cypher said:

3million dollar car for Ghana road ‍♂️

oseiboakye592 commented:

How can you drive such car in Ghana

Didi Neufville reacted:

This is what poverty looks like, a $3million car on a road rittle with potholes

user5816540340761 wrote:

Guys, let's build roads first in Africa please

