Millionaire businessman Osei Kwame Despite's Bugatti Chiron was recently spotted being pushed on the road

Commentary accompanying the viral video indicated that the car had broken down while being driven by the businessman

A new video has popped up giving more details about how the three million car broke down in Kumasi

Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite has been trending online following a video of his Bugatti Chiron being pushed on the street.

After the video emerged online, many people wondered what might have happened to the car for it to be pushed in that matter.

Since there was not much information about what might have happened to the Bugatti, a section of Ghanaians jokingly wondered if it was short of fuel.

More details about Osei Kwame Despite's Bugatti breaking down have emerged Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Despite's $3m Bugatti birthday gift

Despite bought the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport which's starting price is put at three million dollars (GHC19.2 million at the time) in February.

He bought the expensive car as a special birthday present to himself when he celebrated his 60th birthday.

News of Despite's new car generated a lot of buzz on social media and it is no wonder that its supposed breakdown is of interest.

Despite's Bugatti broke down in Kumasi but wasn't short of petrol

As Ghanaians keep wondering, a video has popped up on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa explaining what really happened to Despite's car.

According to an eyewitness who narrated the story, Despite's Bugatti broke down around Airport Roundabout in Kumasi. The businessman travelled to the Ashanti regional capital on December 24 to partake in the Kwadaso Homecoming.

The narrator indicated that the car was sent for washing and might have had water entering parts it was not supposed to causing the car to make an abrupt stop.

He revealed that the car stopped for about one hour and got fixed and moved away by the Despite Media CEO who was standing by.

In the video, the Bugatti was spotted parked by the roadside with a car cover.

Despite's massive car collection

The Bugatti added to Despite's big collection of luxury cars from top brands like Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Mercedes Benz, among others.

While he was known to have been buying such cars, it was in February 2020 that his collection was put on public display. His son, Kennedy Osei, used the cars in his fleet for his convoy moments during his much-talked-about Kency wedding.

Months before buying the Bugatti, the Peace FM owner got people talking on social media after he released a number of vintage cars to add to his fleet.

The vintage collection included a yellow-coloured vehicle that had the initials 'OKD' written at the tailgate. OKD is known to be the initials of the businessman's name, Osei Kwame Despite.

