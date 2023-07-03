TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has shared a video of her birthday party with family, friends and some popular Ghanaian artistes present

Kuami Eugene, Fameye and Nacee were in attendance at the event with their usual thrilling performances to entertain the guests

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video shared by the Tv host personality, praising her for her hard work

Ghanaian TV host personality Delay, known privately as Deloris Frimpong Manso, has shared a video of her 41st birthday celebration. Many of her fans were excited about the performances of Afrobeat artistes Kuami Eugene and Fameye and gospel artiste Nacee who graced the occasion with his trendy song, Aseda.

Kuami Eugene, Fameye and Nacee perform at Delay's birthday party Photo credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

The beloved television show host, born on June 24, 1982, recently celebrated her birthday in grand style, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of her guests who witnessed the performances of some popular artistes.

The ace media personality, who is also known for her fashion sense, hosted Fameye, Kuami Eugene and Nacee, artistes who are part of a list of celebrities she had interviewed over the years on her Delay TV show.

With an exclusive guest list of notable personalities from the entertainment industry, business moguls and prominent figures, the birthday party buzzed with prestige.

The musical spectacle kicked off with Kuami Eugene, the award-winning artiste and songwriter, taking the stage by storm.

His soulful voice and infectious energy had the crowd captivated as he belted out his hit songs. Fameye and Nacee's charismatic presence and lively stage performance set the tone for an unforgettable night.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of artistes performing at Delay's birthday party

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Delay's video, applauding her hard work while others teased her for being a bad dancer.

fordjour_patricia said:

This lookalike thing must stop...at first I thought it was Kuami's lookalike

linnybis commented:

People like you are very good dancers when alone in privacy

gracewoode75 commented:

Sis, you have to learn how to dance ooo

amoah.yvonne commented:

People like u are good wen u dance in ur heads❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh