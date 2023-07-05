Ghanaian relationship counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt has shared his views on Yvonne Nelson's memoir

Lutterodt stated that the former Speaker of Parliament, Ala Adjatey's name should not have appeared in the book since he was not her father after opting for a paternity test

He added that Yvonne Nelson had disgraced her mother and the former speaker, making him use some unprintable words on the actress

Counsellor Lutterodt, a Ghanaian relationship counsellor known privately as Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, has lambasted actress Yvonne Nelson for including the name of former Speaker of Parliament Ala Adjetey's name in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Counsellor Lutterodt calls out Yvonne Nelson for including Ala Adjetey's name in her book Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

In an interview on GhOne Tv's Toast on Ghone, the popular relationship expert stated that since Yvonne has got the privilege to test for paternity with the respected man, there was no need to mention his name.

While using some unprintable words, the controversial counsellor detailed that the actress could have spoken about Ala Adjetey as her father if the test revealed that he was indeed her father.

According to Counsellor Lutterodt, the successful actress is immature and unable to process the pieces of information given to her well.

In the video shared by GhOne, the counsellor added that Yvonne Nelson's mother has probably held on to the actress's biological father's identity because she may similarly be unable to handle the information.

Counsellor Lutterodt said:

"Yvonne Nelson is a fool, how do you mention the name of Ala Adjatey, who is not your father, in your book? You had the chance to go for a DNA test with the man's swab. When you realized that he wasn't your father, there was no need to mention his name and make people have a bad perception about your mother.

You saw the need to abort a pregnancy with Sarkodie because you felt it was a mistake though you were older than him. But when your mum tells you you're a mistake, you are offended".

Watch the video of Counsellor Lutterodt calling out Yvonne Nelson below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Counsellor Lutterodt lambasting Yvonne Nelson

Some Ghanaians reacted differently to the video. While others supported the counsellor's claim that Yvonne was childish, others agreed with the details in her memoir.

frank_abeeto commented:

Everything in that book is childish, and everyone supporting it is childish

celebritystyle_boutique commented:

Do you guys know what a memoir is? A memoir is an account of one's personal life and experiences.

defreshkidd commented:

Hmm, she judged her mom, yet she did the same thing

