Well-known Ghanaian marriage counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has recently shared how he perceives men who support their wives in the kitchen

In a video, he claimed that married men who have very low financial standing are the only ones who find the need to help their wives cook or even pound fufu

He added that some villages in Ghana regard it as a disgrace when women allow their partners cook with them

Outspoken Ghanaian Counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has recently shared his opinion on men who support their wives in the kitchen.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Okay 101.7 FM had the counsellor claiming that it is only poor men who are usually seen helping their wives in the kitchen, including helping them pound fufu.

Sharing more, he explained that it is not a man's duty to offer help to his partner when it comes to cooking hence men who find themselves doing that use that as an option to make up for their low finances.

He also mentioned that even in villages, it is deemed as a disgrace for a woman to be seen engaging her husband in the kitchen.

Counsellor Lutterodt shared more in the video linked below;

