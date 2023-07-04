An alleged close relation of actress Yvonne Nelson's family in a leaked audio disclosed that the actress's mother has been hospitalized

According to the man, this was a result of the actress' memoir in which she detailed how her mother had hidden the identity of her real father from her

According to the man, the contents of the book have caused a lot of chaos in the actress' household

A leaked audio recording has emerged, purportedly featuring a close relative of popular actress Yvonne Nelson's family, revealing distressing news about her mother's health.

Yvonne Nelson and her mother Photo Source: Yvonne Nelson

Source: Facebook

According to the unidentified man in the recording, the actress's mother has been hospitalized. The alleged reason behind this supposed unfortunate situation allegedly stems from the contents of Yvonne Nelson's memoir, where she exposes her mother's decision to conceal the identity of her biological father.

The anonymous source states that the publication of Yvonne Nelson's memoir has caused significant turmoil within their household. Per the man's account. the detailed account of her upbringing and the revelation about her father's identity appears to have triggered emotional upheaval and discord among family members. This turmoil allegedly contributed to the supposed hospitalization of the actress's mother.

While the specific nature of the mother's health condition remains undisclosed, the leaked audio implies that it could be directly linked to the stress and emotional strain resulting from the memoir's contents.

The authenticity of the leaked recording is yet to be verified, and there has been no official statement from Yvonne Nelson or her immediate family regarding the matter. YEN.com.gh has, however, reached out to the actress for further clarification on the matter.

Leaked audio about Yvonne Nelson's mother sparks reactions

Social media users weighed in on the contents of the audio and gave their opinions on the matter.

Ikechukwuisking said:

Let her know who her real father is. Even he is a mad man on the street she deserves to know

Aj_Asante commented:

Those saying the mom blah blah‍♂️Let’s assume the audio is legit and Mommy is now in the hospital‍♂️‍♂️ is that the outcome she wanted..God forbid

kumasiChairman said:

What Mr. Amoako dey talk all sense no dey inside…Them hospitalize Aunty Maggie so what make we do?

Ameyaw criticizes Yvonne's mother

In another story, Ameyaw Debrah, a Ghanaian blogger, criticised Yvonne Nelson's mother for withholding information regarding the actress's birth father.

The renowned media personality remarked that the actions of the actress' mum are a big component of their troubled relationship.

He, however, suggested that the actress and her family confront the past to achieve closure and move ahead.

