Ghanaian self-styled prophet Jeremiah Arthur has explained the spiritual implications of Yvonne Nelson's words over Sarkodie's daughter

Right after Sarkodie's diss song went viral, Yvonne Nelson came out to dispute some of the claims he made in his reply

In one of her tweets, she insinuated that their daughter's lives would bear witness to who was telling the truth in the matter

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's memoir opened a can of worms, especially for one of the characters depicted in the book, Sarkodie.

The book revealed that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson had an affair in 2010, resulting in a pregnancy.

It also detailed how Sarkodie abandoned her at the hospital, where he drove her to terminate the baby.

A collage Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie family Image credit: @yvonnenelsongh @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

The rapper's reply to the book's accusations garnered much controversy. He insinuated that the pregnancy wasn't his because Yvonne was sleeping with other men.

The diss song promoted a series of rants from Yvonne Nelson. In one of her tweets, she wrote:

"In my book, I narrated how you got me pregnant. How couldn't you wait for me to get rid of it? As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters; let's see what life throws at them."

The last bit about their daughter caught their attention. Some interpreted it to be a curse. GHpage TV spoke to one Prophet, Jeremiah Arthur, who insisted that Sarkodie's daughter would suffer from Yvonne's words.

"Curses can travel from one generation to another generation. Yvonne's cures will work at their best. Why did he treat her like that? Someone will also treat his daughter the same way, and your child will bring the report to you. It does not matter how you are; someone will treat her the same."

Watch the full interview below:

Ghanaians react to Prophet Jeremiah's claims that Sarkodie's daughter would suffer from Yvonne's 'curse'

Many people disagreed with the self-acclaimed prophet of God. Some pointed out that if there were a curse, it would work against both Yvonne's and Sarkodie's daughters. Others also said only a man's curse can travel fast.

Prince Darko commented:

Siasem kwakwa, where was the daughter when they were doing their thing.

Nana Kwesi commented:

Lol, hungry people, unfortunately for her Sark's daughter has both parents to give her proper training, unlike her.

Awura Adwoa Gyankrumaah Appiah commented:

And what about YN's daughter? Because she said, "we have daughters ".

Yvonne Nelson details her estranged relationship with her mother after two failed paternity tests

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Yvonne Nelson described her mother after two DNA tests with her alleged fathers came out negative.

The Ghanaian actress detailed her quest to find her identity and the other half that made her. She revealed in her memoir that her mother initially told her that Mr Nelson was her father.

Yvonne said her mother changed her mind when Mr Nelson was sick on his deathbed. She said her mother later pointed to Peter Ala Adjetey as her father. But DNA tests with their children came out negative.

Source: YEN.com.gh