Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has released a new song together with King Paluta titled 'Sweet Love'

Ghanaian musicians Wendy Shay and King Paluta have released a new track titled Sweet Love.

The song was released at midnight on Friday, August 23, 2024, and has been well-received by fans.

Wendy Shay and King Paluta release a new song Blessing and fans are impressed. Photo source: kingpalutamusic, wendyshay

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay collaborated with TGMA's New Artiste Of The Year, who has quickly become a household name in the Ghanaian music scene.

King Paluta has gained recognition with songs like Aseda, Sika Aba Fie, and his recent hit Makoma, which has dominated airwaves across the country.

Fans anticipated the release of Sweet Love after Wendy Shay teased the song on X (formerly Twitter) a day before its release.

She shared a video that featured a snippet of the song. The preview created excitement among fans, leading to high expectations for the new track, especially with King Paluta on it. The song is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Reactions to Wendy Shay, King Paluta's collab

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users about the new collaboration.

blueboy_vibes wrote:

"Wow 😍this is gonna be a banger"

tg_cookie_ said:

"Wendy u are very good y ❤️I love your songs"

amgjoe_32 commented:

"When bless you erh hmm paluta is now a hot cake"

Hitmann_Freal said:

"What a voice ,I’m staying glued to my phone all night until u drop this masterpiece,still the Queen of GH music #Shaygang"

Lady wants King Paluta jailed

King Paluta might be the new Ghanaian king on the block, but not everyone is enthused about his music.

In an earlier story reported by YEN.com.gh, a young lady shared her disdain for King Paluta's hit song Makoma.

The young girl said if she had her own way, she would have put Paluta in prison for releasing the viral hit song.

Her views on Makoma became a topic of heated discussion on social media, with many finding it outrageous.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh