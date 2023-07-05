Actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo in an interview with Plus One TV, opened up about the values upheld at Dabo Soccer Academy

The founder of the academy said his institution was very big on discipline and stressed how good manners are instilled in players at the academy

Dabo recalled an incident where a player from the academy got an eyebrow incision done, and the sort of punishment meted out to him

Ghanaian actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo recently sat down for an interview with Plus One TV, where he shed light on the core values upheld at his footballing institution, Dabo Soccer Academy.

In the conversation, Dabo emphasized the academy's strong focus on discipline and the importance of instilling good manners in the young players.

Recalling a notable incident, Dabo narrated how a player from the academy had once undergone an eyebrow incision, leading to swift disciplinary action. The founder revealed that the player deeply regretted his actions soon after receiving guidance and counselling. An eyebrow incision is a fashion statement whereby a line is put through the eyebrow of a person.

Dabo firmly stated that players were not permitted to sport unruly haircuts or dress inappropriately. He added that by adhering to a strict dress code, the academy aims to cultivate a sense of professionalism and respect among aspiring footballers.

Yaw Dabo said his emphasis on discipline and manners stems from his belief that these values play a pivotal role in shaping the character of young athletes. According to him, by instilling discipline early on, players develop a strong foundation for success both on and off the field.

Ghanaians praise Dabo's efforts

Many peeps were impressed at the efforts Dabo put into making his academy world-class.

reubenkumassah4731 commented:

I’m so proud of Yaw Dabo vision. It part of creating jobs for the youth and bring the best out of the youth.

emmanuelodonkor6078 said:

God bless you CEO Dabo. You are a real role model. All our footballers must listen to you.

boakyefrank1007 reacted:

Whatever that you're doing, just do it well and God will bless you through that.. God bless Dabo and his players.. God bless our homeland Ghana Kofi Boakye inside Kumasi

Yaw Dabo adopts young talent

In another story, Ghanaian actor and Dabo Academy owner Samuel Dabo adopted Michael Nsiah, a young talented footballer.

After breaking the news to the young boy, he wept uncontrollably, thanking Dabo for adopting him.

Michael stated that he was overwhelmed and never imagined that he could get such blessings.

