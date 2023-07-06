Nana Ama McBrown, in a short clip, stunned that popped up on social media, stunned peeps with her driving skills as she drove at top speed

In the video, the actress sped off after having a short conversation with a fan who was excited to meet her

Peeps were quick to point out how well the actress drives and were surprised to see her move her vehicle at such speed

Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown in a recent short clip that emerged on social media left people amazed with her remarkable driving abilities. The video captured a thrilling moment as she accelerated at top speed, leaving onlookers stunned.

Nana Ama McBrown driving Photo source: kweenmoda_1

Source: TikTok

The footage showed the talented actress engaging in a brief conversation with a fan who was thrilled to have the chance to meet her. After their exchange, McBrown swiftly took off, showing her exceptional driving skills.

Social media was buzzing with comments as fans and followers quickly noticed the impressive manner in which McBrown handled her vehicle. Many were taken aback by her confidence and ease behind the wheel, especially when she accelerated to such high speeds. McBrown has always been a lover of cars.

Nana Ama McBrown wows many with driving skills

Social media users were quick to point out their admiration for the actress and how she drove.

asiedurichard755 said:

empress can drive.. look at the speed ☺️

Kokofu atoo Brago wrote:

I love this woman ❤️beautiful

user ecstaticgloriecommented:

Nana Ama McBrown should cast for Fast and Furious . this driving de3 Vin Diesel sef no fit

CEO❤️wrote:

@Nana A. McBrown I can see u love this car but pls can u dash it to me

Yeboah Oscar reacted:

I love everything about nana Ama Mcbrown till thy kingdom come Brimm

McBrown dances and shows of vehicle

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, looked cute in an adorable dress as she danced in front of an expensive SUV and a mansion.

The pretty actress looked excited as she jammed to Jyzno's Butter My Bread with enthusiasm.

The video pleased many of her fans, who camped in the comment section and sang the praises of the actress.

Source: YEN.com.gh