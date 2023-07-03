Nana Ama McBrown, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, looked cute in an adorable dress as she danced in front of an expensive SUV and a mansion

The pretty actress looked excited as she jammed to Jyzno's Butter My Bread with enthusiasm

The video pleased many of her fans, who camped in the comment section and sang the praises of the actress

Famous Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown in a beautiful video she posted on her TikTok page, looked really cute in a pretty black dress as she danced happily in front of a fancy SUV and a big house.

Nana Ama McBrown dances in front of mansion. Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

She seemed really excited and full of energy as she danced to the song Butter My Bread by Liberian singer Jyzno. Her video made her fans very happy and they all gathered in the comment section to express how much they loved her.

McBrown is well-known for being talented and lovable and in this video, she looked absolutely adorable. Her fans could not get enough of her beautiful outfit and praised her sense of style. They also loved her dance skills and how much fun she seemed to be having.

Fans express admiration for McBrown

The video really captured the attention of McBrown's followers and they could not help but show their love and admiration for her. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from fans of McBrown who watched the video.

tmkimcy22 commented:

Pure heart, free spirit, God bless your generations. Obaatanpa

Mamadee1 said:

I really love you so much, my role model ❤️

EfyaHawawrote:

Strong woman, charlie all in all I dey come look for u oo❤️love you

nanakim8476 reacted:

Awww my dear name. I love u soo much everything u do is killing rough

amanyarko wrote:

Ama bia has a good heart, free spirited, strong, bold and beautiful

Source: YEN.com.gh