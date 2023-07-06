A lovely video of Zionfelix and Funny Face meeting in traffic and exchanging pleasantries has melted many hearts

The talented comedian was spotted riding in his white Porsche Cayenne Magnum, a car gifted him by retired footballer Emmanuel Adebayor

Many people were in awe that he still had the car and kept it well, while others were happy to see him on their timeline

A video of Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face exchanging pleasantries with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on the road has warmed many hearts online.

Funny Face rides in white Porsche, drives at top speed

Funny Face was driving by when Zionfelix spotted him in traffic and decided to capture the memorable moment.

In the video, they were seen exchanging pleasantries and when they were done, the comedian drove off in his white Porsche Cayenne Magnum.

Funny Face received the car as a gift from his friend and retired footballer Emmanuel Adebayor in 2020.

One fan noticed the car and was in awe that the car was still in good shape and that, the comedian drives it around.

Commenting on the video with his official Instagram handle @therealfunnyface, Funny Face wrote:

For life bro @zionfelixdotcom ❤️

Below is a video of Funny Face and Zionfelix exchanging pleasantries after meeting in traffic.

Ghanaians react after watching the video of Funny Face driving

People on social media were excited after watching the video such that they took to the comment section to hail Funny Face.

Others also thanked God for his life, considering that he has had a difficult past dealing with mental illness.

jersey_republic92 said:

So Funny Face still dey use Adebayor’s car…wow

thekofisammy stated:

Funny block the whole Ghana oo

therealbrandelikem remarked:

That’s my man!❤️

derrick_kj said:

Kasoa vandam

nanaama_akweter commented:

We bless God for your life ❤

stryka_official_ remarked:

My guy

signature_gh stated:

@therealfunnyface we thank God for your life ♥

Funny Face displays fire dance moves at a Dano Milk activation

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face was captured displaying fire dance moves at a Dano Milk activation.

He danced to the beat of the drums as people around clapped and cheered him on.

