Actress Jackie Appiah threw a party for her neighbours at Trassaco as she celebrated her 41st birthday on Thursday, December 5, 2024

The star actress' celebration had her organising a health screening exercise and sharing food and clothing items with the partygoers

Jackie's kind gesture has impressed social media users after videos of the party emerged online

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has celebrated her birthday with the people within her neighbourhood at Trassaco Estate, near East Legon.

Jackie turned 41 on Thursday, December 5, 2024. She started her celebration by posting lovely photos inspired by Tina Turner on social media.

Jackie Appiah celebrates her 41st birthday with her neighbours at Trassaco. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Later, the actress held a plush birthday party with her neighbours. Jackie's gesture was to thank the community for their support during a fire incident inside her mansion.

The party was a classy event replete with posh decor and setup. Earlier videos showed that the coconut served at the party was customised with the actress' image.

Jackie used the occasion to organise a health screening exercise for the partygoers and share gifts, including clothes and food items.

In a speech, Jackie expressed her gratitude to the neighbours for their intervention during the incident.

More videos from Jackie Appiah's 41st birthday

Below are more videos from Jackie's birthday celebration.

1. A look at the decor and setup for the party

2. Jackie and her manager, Samira, arrive at the party grounds

3. Jackie leads one of the partygoers to be screened

4. Jackie delivers her speech at the party

5. Jackie shares items for party attendees

6. Jackie Appiah cuts her birthday cake with her mother

Ghanaians hail Jackie Appiah for 41st birthday

Jackie Appiah's gesture impressed many of her followers. Some of them hailed her for her thoughtfulness.

mizz_teema said:

"Her manager is so supportive going everywhere with her!"

monicdell19 said:

"She looks so fulfilled doing this, God Bless her beautiful soul 💖👏."

galpat_wan said:

"Why won’t she always be blessed😫😫😫so thoughtful ❤️🙏."

dianaazaraissaka said:

"There's beauty in kindness, she is looking more beautiful doing this 😍."

mzgeeshair.gh said:

"Awww this is very thoughtful of her. 😍❤️."

Jackie's manager celebrates her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, had penned a heartfelt message to the actress.

Samira Yakubu shared beautiful pictures of the actress to commemorate her birthday on December 5, 2024.

Many social media users left heartwarming messages in the comments section of Samira's post.

