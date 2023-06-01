Celebrated Ghanaian comedian and actor Funny Face was spotted in an elated mood at the Dano Milk activation on June 1, 2023

Slaying in a branded Dano Milk shirt, he danced to the beat of the drums while making funny facial expressions

Many people were glad to see him in a happy state as they admired his dance moves in the video

A video of Ghanaian comedian and actor Funny displaying fire dance moves has surfaced on social media.

Funny Face displays fire moves at an event

In the video, Funny Face was spotted at the activation of a popular dairy products multinational company, Dano Milk, on June 1, 2023.

He was spotted wearing a branded red Dano Milk short-sleeved t-shirt. He paired the shirt with black jeans and shielded his eyes from the sunny weather with dark sunglasses.

The talented comedian finished his look with white sneakers that stood out. He rocked a wristwatch with leather straps.

Funny Face danced to the tune of the music that the drummers produced with their traditional drums.

Below is a video of Funny Face dancing.

Below is another video of Funny Face displaying his moves at the Dano Milk activation.

Ghanaians react to a video of Funny Face dancing

Many people were happy to see Funny Face in an elated mood as they saw him displaying incredible dance moves at the Dano Milk activation.

Others also showered praises on him in the comment section.

hawakulu_ pleaded:

sunday is my birthday, can i get my own share of the milk

mariam_tenny_awuni said:

Papa Dano the greatest We

lamisigmb commented:

Chai! Give dem bro @therealfunnyface ❤️❤️❤️. Gye Nyame my brother is lit

chocolata1989 remarked:

Only the Energy is alaaaaaat. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

usher1baby stated:

You do all champ.

gazaprynce_ remarked:

Funny is in comfortable lead la

belinda.annan.50 said:

One man thousand so proud of you ❤️

jamesclarke696 said:

My champion making his dancing moves

