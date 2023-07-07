Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown is still in the giveaway business on her new show on Onua TV

The actress who is known for her benevolence on her show has showered studio audiences and panellists with gifts

Five Ghanaian comedians who graced her show last weekend went home with Amco Digital Air-fryers each

Ghanaian celebrity brand ambassador Nana Ama McBrown is very much on top of her ambassadorial duties.

The Onua TV presenter is famous for showing off her sponsors through quality gifts to her audience and followers.

She also has an extensive track record of sharing the most meaningful, exciting and expensive gifts on her show, Onua Showtime with McBrown.

A collage of Nana Ama McBrown and Ghanaian comedians on her show.

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown held a huge giveaway session when she toured selected markets in the Greater Accra Region ahead of her Mother's Day program.

Similarly, she gave products from her sponsor to men in Madina Market on Father's Day.

On another day, the actress surprised her studio guests with brand-new phones and accessories fully sponsored and paid for.

This time, she gave away GH¢570 brand new digital air fryers to five Ghanaian comedians she hosted on her show.

