Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown surprised her studio audience on her show with brand-new smartphones

The audience on the set Onua Showtime with McBrown were pleasantly speechless when they discovered the hidden gifts beneath their seats

According to the Onua TV presenter, this was her way of welcoming King Promise on her show

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown is fast turning her show, Onua Showtime with McBrown, into one of Ghana's exciting giveaway places.

During last Sunday's episode, McBrown asked her studio audience to check beneath their seats for a mystery gift.

Guests pulled out bright-blue paper bags, synonymous with the Hisense brand, filled with new phones from the technology giant.

This is not Nana Ama McBrown's first time surprising people on her show with gifts. On her Mother's Day episode, the Onua TV presenter showered women in and out of the studio with gifts.

According to McBrown, Ghanaian musician King Promise's appearance on her show motivated the last episode's gift-sharing.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama Mcbrown's brand-new phone gifts to studio audience

Many wonder why they didn't take the chance to be part of Onua Showtime with the McBrown studio audience. They were impressed with the TV personality's dazzling display of benevolence on her show.

Annanmoney wrote:

I want to be an audio next week.

directoroj commented:

Lol if they keep doing this, people will be sleeping at their studios to be the best audience.

officialcburn said:

@iamamamcbrown is the new @oprah of Ghana! Wow!

Donkor2279 added:

Wow, this is incredible, God bless king promise and Nana Ama

Nana Ama McBrown helps waakye vendor to sell food on the streets, peeps rush to the spot

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Nana Ama McBrown caused a stir by the roadside in Nima, a suburb of Accra.

The actress, who decided to buy food from a street hawker, became the day's side attraction. People were surprised to see McBrown expertly dishing out waakye in leaves for customers, and many commended her for her humility and selfless attitude.

